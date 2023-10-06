ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Oprandi, 83, was called to her eternal resting place on October 3, 2023.

She entered this world on May 16, 1940 in Alliance, Ohio, born to Daniel and Bertha (Sellers) Kraft.

She was a member of the Community Bible Church.

She worked as a hair stylist at Ethel’s Beauty Salon in Beloit and Genie Garage Door of Alliance.

Donna enjoyed gardening and working in the yard but most important was spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Donita (Den) Bieda and Denise Eberling; her grandchildren, Josh (Kayela) Bieda, Nicole (Richard)Jewell, Courtney( Josh) McHenry, Morgan Bieda, Daniel Jordan, Jr. and Alicia Jordan; great-grandchildren, Olivia Bieda, Camden, Waylon, Ruah Jewell, Joey, Gabriel, Evelyn McHenry, Kinsley Kercheville and Jaxen Greenfield-Miller; a sister-in-law, Judy Oprandi; brothers-in-law, Tom Oprandi and Tim Oprandi and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald and son, Daniel.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donna’s honor to the Alzheimer Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends may sign the guest register or send condolences online at www.grfunerallhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna J. Oprandi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.