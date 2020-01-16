Donna Dunn Slutz, Winona, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Linda Kay (Cartwright) Bandy, age 70, while under hospice care in her earthly home, was called on Friday, January 10, 2020 to her eternal home by her Savior Jesus Christ, in whom she placed her faith and trust. She did not lose her battle with triple-negative breast cancer but rather fought the good fight with it and kept her faith throughout to the glory of God obvious to all over the 19 months of her sovereignly appointed final race of life. She believed that "Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord will award to me on that day" (2 Tim 4:7-8)

Born May 19, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert (deceased) and Betty J. Cartwright of Springfield.

She graduated from Springfield North High School in 1967 and was voted the "Best All-Around Girl" from a senior class of 430 members, having been the captain of the cheerleaders, Homecoming Queen and a lead in the senior musical "Bye Bye Birdie". She continued her education at The Ohio State University while working her way through school and graduated in 1971 with a B.A. in Elementary Education.

Teaching was her life's passionate vocation and she completed 37+ years as an elementary classroom teacher or Title 1 reading specialist, first in the Ostrander (Delaware Co.) and Salt Creek (Pickaway Co.) schools, then for 34 years in the West Branch schools when she moved there in the fall of 1974. She taught various grades and subjects in every elementary building at Goshen Center, Damascus, Beloit, Knox and Maple Ridge before finishing at the new Damascus Elementary. Her impact was such that many of her former students as adults would later cordially greet her in public, and she even taught the children of several of her earlier students. Her lasting relationship with these students was her pleasure in later life, many of whom she continued to stay in contact with until her death.

She acted on stage with the Carnation City Players of Alliance from 1974 to 1979 and later taught children's Sunday school classes at both Bethel United Church of Christ and Westville Community Bible Church. Her strong commitment to her community was served on PTA's, local civic, school and church organizations and as a promoter of the Sebring-West Branch Community Soccer League in its infancy.

But her greatest joy was in her genuine personal relationships with all those she came in contact with, as she possessed by nature a warm and open affection and an endearing smile. Her spiritual gift was that of encouragement and she modeled the noble character of the Proverbs 31 woman who spoke "with wisdom, and faithful instruction on her tongue (v. 26)". For more than 35 years she literally wrote thousands of cards, personal letters, well-wishes, thank-you notes, prayers for healing in sickness and surgery, condolences in death to everyone she knew and sometimes to someone she had just heard of. She communicated in person and by telephone to friends, acquaintances, military personnel in country and by letter overseas and actually counseled people who had personal struggles with books, texts, suggestions and compliments from a Christian perspective. Hundreds of people in this community could testify to receiving a letter from Linda through the years as she "extended a hand to the needy. (v.20)"