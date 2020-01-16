Donna Dunn Slutz, Winona, Ohio

January 14, 2020

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dunn Slutz of Winona, Ohio passed away on Jan 14, 2020.

She was born on May 29, 1939.

A public viewing will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

A funeral service will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

