Donna Dunn Slutz, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dunn Slutz of Winona, Ohio passed away on Jan 14, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1939.
A public viewing will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.
A funeral service will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Woodsdale Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.