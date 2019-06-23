Donald Wayne Marshall Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Wayne Marshall, born on April 12, 1931, passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the presence of his loving family.

He is a graduate of Chester High School class of 1949.

He is a retired Air Force Veteran.

He was a former metal shop teacher at West Branch, Salem and East Liverpool High Schools. He and his wife Kay were the former owners of Don and Kay’s Sportsmans Grille for 19 years in Alliance. He is retired machinist from Tru Cut Die and worked part time at CTM after retirement.

Don was an avid Steelers fan and loved his computers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Millicent Kay Marshall, whom he married on June 22, 1957. In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Marshall of Sebring; a son, Kevin (Tracy) Marshall of Minerva; a daughter, Melissa (Bryan) Hooper of Alliance; four grandchildren, Taylor (Dominic Mannion fiance), Brandon Newell of Alliance, Levi Marshall of North Carolina and Lacy Marsahll of Minerva; a sister Debra (Frank) Lugano and brother, Kenneth Marshall of Hawaii.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

