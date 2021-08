YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Ravenwood Avenue man who was arrested while free on bond for charges he shot up a car was sentenced to up to six years in prison Tuesday.

Braylon Hornbuckle, 19, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm and in a separate case possession of cocaine.