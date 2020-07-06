Donald S. Townsend, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald S. Townsend, 92, of Macedonia, Ohio and formerly of Beloit, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anna Maria of Aurora.

Donald was born on March 24, 1928 in Beloit, Ohio to the late Oscar H. and Mary Fern (Greenawalt) Townsend.



Private family service have taken place and interment was at Fairmount Memorial Park.

