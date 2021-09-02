Donald L. Saltsman, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Saltsman, 82, of Damascus passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2021 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

Donald was born on February 21, 1939 in Homeworth, Ohio to the late True and Nadine Saltsman.

Donald was a graduate of Goshen Union High School in 1957 and served in the United States Army, serving as Military Policeman.

After serving our country Donald went to work at Timken as a machine operator before retiring after 35 years. After retirement Donald worked at Buckeye Trailer for five years. While working, Donald served his community on the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department holding the rank as Fire Chief for many years.

Donald was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, fishing and water skiing.

Donald is survived by his nieces and nephews Nancy (Chris) Morton-Schenk, Susan (Gregory) Morton-Ackerman, and Gregory (Rachel) Whitcher; great nieces and nephews Tim (Amber) Schenk, Doug (Dawn) Schenk, Amy Lynn Ackerman, Benjamin Ackerman, Kelsey Martin, Chelsey (Lawrence) Baker and Alicia Martin; 11 great-great nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Martha Morton.

Besides his parents Donald was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Saltsman whom he married November 1, 1957 and passed away on April 3, 2018 and reunited with his sister.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Damascus Friends Church with Pastors John Ryser, Bruce Bell, Rick Brendlinger and Lynn Moore officiating.

Friends and family will be recieved two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit. Memorial contributions can be made in Donald’s honor to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

