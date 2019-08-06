Donald L. McDaniel, Louisville, Ohio – Obituary

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. McDaniel, 66, of Louisville passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Altercare of Louisville.

Donald was born on March 19, 1953 in Alliance to the late Donald and Lucille (Chapman) McDaniel.

Donald enjoyed playing bingo and watching TV.



Donald is survived by his brother, Terry (Jeanynne Stover) McDaniel; sisters, Cathy (James) Fishel and Pam (Edward) Lipply; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Donald was preceded in death by a siste,r Linda Rasile and brother, Charles McDaniel.



Per Donald’s wishes no services will be held.

You may sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

