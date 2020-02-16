Donald G. Hill, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Hill, 63, of Sebring passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Donald was born on April 9, 1956 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Hayes and Ruby (Puckett) Hill.

Donald worked for United Die and Tool and for Electronic Circuit and Design as a gold plater.

Donald was a proud United Sates Navy Veteran serving two consecutive times.

Donald enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds, fishing, collecting ships and lighthouses and listening to older music.

He would always be willing to help anyone out and enjoyed fixing things.

He was a member of the Lions Club and ELKS.

Above all, Donald adored his grandchildren and his family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Karen (Reed) Hill, whom he married February 6, 1982; a daughter, Holly Schroeder; step-children, Joann Martin and Allen Reed; siblings, Phil Hill, Doug Hill, Karen May and Phyllis “Angel” (Tom) Reed; a brother-in-law, Dan Witham; grandchildren, Caidee, Caylee, and Caycee Schroeder, Shyann and Logan Martin and Hannah and Nicholas Reed. He also left behind several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Witham; brother-in-law, Dallas May; sister-in-law, Diane Drayer.

A funeral service will take place at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

