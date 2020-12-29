Donald E. Lee, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Lee, 73 of Sebring passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Roselane in Massillon, Ohio.

Don was born in Alliance, March 14, 1947 the son of the late Nichola and Edna (DeVise) Lee he was a 1966 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and drafted 17 days after his graduation to serve 2 tours of duty in Vietnam in the US Army attaining the rank of Sergeant.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring.

He retired from East Manufacturing after 35 years of service.

Don was very proud of his Italian Heritage. He was a Hot Stove Baseball coach for 15 years with 5 of his teams winning tournament championships. He always enjoyed listening to music especially Rock n Roll, drag racing and muscle cars, as well as spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren. He was also an avid Ohio sports fan, especially High School Friday Night Football and The Buckeyes.

Survivors include his children; Mark (Danielle) Lee, Kendra (Robert) Bray and four grandchildren; Addison Lee, Aiden Lee, Pressley Snodgrass and Harper Bray. He is also survived by his brother Harold Lee. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers; Ralph, Paul and Harry.

A Private Family Funeral will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 with William Wainio officiating with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

