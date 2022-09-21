SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Donny” Heverly, 32, beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Donny was born in Salem, Ohio to the late Ray Heverly, Jr. and Toynette (Donitzen )Heverly.

Donald, or Donny as all who knew him, was a graduate of West Branch High School then furthered his education at Kent State University where he received a degree in Public Health.

Donny was a proud United States Air Force veteran.

He enjoyed golfing, spending time with family and friends and going to his Bible study. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers and binge watching TV, especially Yellowstone, where he was looking forward to the season premier on November 13.

Donny had a strong faith and endured a long battle with Oligodendroglioma Astrocytoma but through his courageous battle he continued to have faith and trust in God knowing whatever the outcome was, God was in control and would see him through. He lived his life to the fullest and valued every moment spent with the people that touched his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Tiffani (Bettis) Heverly, whom he married on May 5, 2012; daughter, Jemma Heverly of the home; mother, Toynette Heverly; a brother, Benjamin (Ashlee) Heverly; paternal grandparents, Ray and Mary Kay Heverly; maternal grandmother, Martha Stephen and his mother-in-law, Karen Brennan. He also leaves behind his niece, Rylee Scott and nephews, Lane Heverly and Christopher Scott and brothers-in-law, Richard (Becky) Scott and Justin Bettis.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by grandfather, William Stephen.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Donny will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Damascus Friends Church with Pastor Bill Fish officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church and the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

A live stream of the service will be available to watch by visiting www.grfuneralhome.com and clicking live stream under Donny’s obituary.

Interment will take place at Damascus Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made in Donny’s honor to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631.

