Don William Ring, Jr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don “Butch” William Ring, Jr., 75, of Alliance passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Butch was born on September 4, 1945 to the late Don Ring, Sr. and Dorothy (Yeagley) Lockner.

Butch was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1963 to 1968.

After serving in the military, Butch worked at Royal China and retired from Refractory Specialty Incorporated.

In his free time he enjoyed to fish, play golf and play cards.

Butch is survived by his children, Kim (Ken) Danner, Glenn (Jennifer) Ring, Don (Angela) Ring III and Fred (Jennifer) Ring; his siblings, Gary, Dorothy, Mary Ann, Nancy and Karen; his caregivers and dear friends, Debbie and Maurice Liggins. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife Linda (Walker) Ring and siblings Chuck, Carol Jean, Gail, Greg, Pam and Karen.

Private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

