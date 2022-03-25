NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Eileen Williams, born July 19, 1930, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after living her life in North Jackson.

Her house was built on the farm and owned by her parents, the late Wesley and Celia (Schreiner) Williams.

She was a past member of East Goshen Friends Church.

Dolores was known by her Jackson-Milton High School classmates as “Dot” and “Willie” by her students and friends at Howland, where she was a physical education teacher and as “Dee” to her friends at Western Reserve High School where she was a substitute teacher and finished her long 60-year career in education.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Three summers were spent at the University of Colorado to continue her studies while exploring that beautiful state.



Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Francis “Buck” Williams and Clifford “Bill” Williams; her only sister, Anna (Harry) Dodd and her sister-in-law, Shirley Williams.



Surviving is a brother, Charles Williams; numerous nieces; nephews; many great nieces and nephews and great-great relatives. These family members were the source of pride as she followed their athletic and academic endeavors in high school and college.



Dolores was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and their minor league teams, especially the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Her passion for baseball was fostered at an early age by her father. Dolores also enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, when they were winning; was a follower of The Ohio State University basketball and football teams and NASCAR.

She found working in the yard was mental therapy where she could commune with nature, talk to God and solve all the problems of the world. Dolores’s gladiolus won numerous ribbons at the Canfield Fair.



