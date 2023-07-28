ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores E. (Navock) Crewson, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

Dolores was born on September 10, 1929 in Bad Axe, Michigan. to the late Frank and Violet (Miller) Navock, Sr.

Dolores worked at Lucy’s Diner where she met so many people who became her friends that she cherished so much.

She enjoyed to play bingo and spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Linda Benton, Don Crewson and Dave (Nancy) Crewson; a sister Delphine (Pat) Meagher; grandchildren Nathan (Ashley) Reichenbach, Justin Benton, Joshua Crewson, Rachel Crewson, and David Crewson; great-grandchildren Kaleb, Carson, Lilly and Ulysses. She is also survived by a brother-in-law Neel Abney, a sister-in-law Janice Crewson and sister-in-law Eileen Navock as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Raymond C. Crewson; siblings Jerome Navock, Frank Navock, Jr. and Dave Navock.

Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery.

Dolores’s family would like to thank the staff of Canterbury Villa for their care and compassion to Dolores and her family.

