SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Hardin of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Encore livestreaming will be Wednesday, August 31, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, August 31, 12:15 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

