Diane Engle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Engle 54 of Columbus and formerly Salem, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 30.

Diane was born in Salem, Ohio on May 11, 1966 the daughter of Randy and Linda (Conser) Engle and was a graduate of Salem High School.

After moving to Columbus Diane worked in the food industry in various positions but primarily as a Bartender.



Survivors include her father, Randy Engle and a sister, Jennifer Engle, both of Salem.



No services will be held at this time.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio 330-337-6363.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane (Engle) Engle, please visit our floral store.