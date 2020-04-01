Diana Sobcoviak, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Sobcoviak, 80, beloved mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She entered this world on May 12, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, born to Frank and Irene Komassa.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings and is survived by her partner, Karen Dimaggio, her daughter, Tracy Affrunti and two grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements will be arranged by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sebring Ohio.

A memorial will be planned at a later date due to the ongoing health situation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diana (Komassa) Sobcoviak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.