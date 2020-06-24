Dewayne Robert “Bob” Vizzuso, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dewayne Robert “Bob” Vizzuso was born in Alliance, Ohio on December 11, 1947. Bob was 72 years young at his passing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was diagnosed earlier this year with pancreatic, lymph node, bone and liver cancer. He fought hard until the end for his family who he loved so much.

Bobby, as most would know him then, graduated from West Branch High School in 1967.

After 34 years, he retired as a tool and die maker for General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

He enjoyed golfing and all Cleveland sports teams especially them “Brownies”.

He was a member of Pine Lake Christian Church.



Preceding him in death is his father, William Henry Hupp; mother, Norma Jean Vizzuso; stepfather, Benjamin Vizzuso; infant son, Daniel Robert Vizzuso; brother, Rocco Vizzuso and sister, Lou Ellen Simanek.



Surviving him is his wife, Deirdre Ward Vizzuso; children, Bonnie (Sally) Schatz, Abbie (Andrew) Boyce and Matthew (Shawnna) Vizzuso; four grandchildren, Olin Boyce, Haizel Boyce, Camdyn Schatz and Grayson Vizzuso; sisters, Laura Hupp (Jim) Cook and Mary Hupp; a brother, Ron Vizzuso, as well as many close nieces, nephews, brothers and sister-in-law.



He was a great man of God who loved his family. Bob’s wishes were to “Just love one another”.

Private services will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with interment at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Dewayne’s name to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526. You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.