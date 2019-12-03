Dennis K. Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis K. Smith, 66, of Salem passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on August 22, 1953 in Austintown, Ohio to the late Arthur and Alberta (Lorie) Smith.

Dennis attended Austintown Fitch High School and served in the United States Army.

Dennis enjoyed cooking and baking which he was known for his no bake cookies. He had a joy to go shopping at thrift stores, and had a collection of flashlights. He had a passion for movies and could tell you everything you needed to know about any movie. Above all he loved spending time with his family, and they would go on family trips which would be Kennywood and Geneva on the Lake.

Dennis is survived by his wife Linda (Winkleman) Smith; children Sarah (William Olesky) Smith and Kelly (John Durkin) Smith; 2 brother and 1 sister; grandchildren Tyler Black, Addalynn and Evelynn Olesky, Alexander, John VI and Emma Durkin; and his special friend and supporter Fuzzy. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Smith Center 500 E. 4th St. Salem, Ohio 44460 at 5:00 p.m. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Ohio Living Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.