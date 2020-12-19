Delores Stoffer, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Jean (Yohe) Stoffer, 92, of Beloit passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Delores was born in Robertsville, Ohio on April 12, 1928 to the late Wade and Doris (Hartzel) Yohe.

She attended business school and worked as a rivet girl for TaylorCraft during the war; worked as a telephone operator and worked for Alliance Manufacturing.

Delores was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ and Mile Branch Grange.

She was a proud survivor of Breast Cancer.

Delores enjoyed canning, making many jars of fruits and veggies and enjoyed cooking and baking. She made the best breads, cookies, pies and fried chicken you could ever have. When she was not working in the kitchen she could be found watching the Cleveland Indians or going to garage sales and finding great bargains. She loved to travel, garden, family gatherings and loved flowers.

Delores was a devoted mother to five children, Doug (Liz) Shutler of Salem, Al (Shirley) Shutler of East Rochester, Mark Shutler of Beloit, Dawn McNemar of Leavittsburg and Ross Stoffer of Masury; step-daughters, Linda (Bob) Menegay and Gayle (Wilbur) Hughes; a brother, Chuck Yohe; sister, Eileen Mathews; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Lorin Albert Stoffer and a sister, Janis Hackney.

A time of visitation will take place from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Gednentz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Delores’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Those attending the service must adhere to the guidelines and mandates set forth by the State of Ohio and wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing when possible.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 330-938-2526.

