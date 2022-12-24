ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Harris, 70, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on November 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Jay and Nedra (Wardle) Springer.

Debra was a graduate of Alliance High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Harris and two grandchildren, Olivia Faer and Leah Faer; her siblings, Susan (Harold) Williams, Barb Ellis, Sandra (David) Clunk and Michael Springer; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Jackson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Harris and son, Robbie Harris.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and a private family service held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Sebring, (330) 938-2526.

