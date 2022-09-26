ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family.



She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio. Born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader.

She is survived by daughters, Brittany (Todd) Woolf, Anissa (Dan) Zarbo; grandchildren, Sydny, Alexa, Camryn, Rigel and Kayson.



Per her request no services will held. There will be a “Celebration of Life” open to friends and family at the Alliance Elk’s Lodge (606 Glamorgan Street Alliance, Ohio) on October 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m..



In lieu flowers the family requests that contributions can be made in Debra’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. http://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/In-memory-of-Debra-Prendergast-



