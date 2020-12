SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - James Edward Hollinger, 87, a resident of Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was born February 7, 1933 to John and Gladys Leipper Hollinger in Salem, Ohio.

Survivors include wife, Martha McCormick Hollinger, whom he married July 3, 1955; two daughters, Jill (Rev. Jim) Mohr of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Dr. Sheila (Dr. David) Steer of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. There are four granddaughters, Angela (Daniel) Mohr Urban, Rev. Catherine (Rev. Will) Mohr Scott, Rachael Steer and Kendall Steer. Five great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jacob Urban and Ellie, Margaret and Peter Scott.