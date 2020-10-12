Dean L. Hetherington, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean L. Hetherington, 97, formerly of Beloit, Ohio passed away at home on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Dean was born on March 13, 1923 in Salineville, Ohio to the late Harold M. and Blanche (Wright) Hetherington.

Dean attended Sebring High School graduating in 1942 and received his bachelors degree from Youngstown State University specializing as an Electrical Engineer.

Dean served in the United States Army for 3 years. Dean loved work and devoted 89 years working. He worked for Morgan Engineering for 30 years and then Globex Corporation in Canfield where he retired.

Dean was known as a godly man, being a member of Sebring Church of the Nazarene where he taught Sunday School and was a member of the church board.



Dean is survived by his wife Gladis (Bruey) Hetherington whom he married June 28, 1947 spending 73 wonderful years together; children Paul (Julie) Hetherington and Dale (Caroline) Hetherington; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and ten great step grandchildren.

Besides his parents Dean was preceded in death by two sisters; Jean Cameron and Gilda Freshly and two brothers; Harold Hetherington and Kenny Hetherington.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, October15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Hetherington and Pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

