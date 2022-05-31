ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Rice, 78, of Alliance went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on September 4, 1943 in Salem, Ohio to Earl and Tootie (Icenhour) Rice.

He was a 1961 graduate of West Branch Local Schools and a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

After returning home he married Bonnie (Miller) in 1966 and started working at Meritime Boats as a welder; was employed for 15 years at Transue Williams as a Hammerman and retiring from West Branch Schools as a Bus Driver for 22 years.

Dave was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sebring where he served on the church council, and taught Country Western Dance for 25 years.

He was very active in many organizations, Sebring American Legion Post 76, former Sebring VFW Post 6730, East Liverpool DAV, a charter member of the “Thomas A. Mangino” Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Alliance and the Sebring Lions Club.

During his time serving in the Lions Club he not only served in several positions in his local club including 3rd Vice President, 1st Vice President, Club Director and Club Tail Twister but on the District level as well; District Sight Chairman, Youth Chairman, Leadership Chairman, Zone 6 Chairman, Deputy District Governor, Vice District Governor and District Governor. For his dedication of service to the Lions Club he was the recipient of a Melvin Jones Fellowship, 2 International President’s Certificates of Appreciation, an International Leadership Award, 2 Council of Governors Merit Awards, and an International Key Award, along with several District 13-D Governor’s Certificates of Appreciation.



David is survived by his wife of 55 years Bonnie (Miller), whom he married on October 12, 1966; a son, Troy Rice; his siblings, Linda (Bill) Melzer, Jim (Sheryl) Rice, Denny (Karen) Rice; sister in law, Penny Rice and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amee Rice in 2021 and a brother Mike Rice.



Per his request no services will take place at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contribution be made in Dave’s honor to the Pilot Dogs of Columbus, 625 West Town St. Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

