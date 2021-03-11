David L. Moss, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Moss, formerly of Salem, passed away suddenly at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 15, 2021.

David was born in Salem, Ohio on October 31, 1955 to George and Donna J. (Shack) Moss and was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School in 1974.

He lived in Sebring until 1980 and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to work. He worked at Morgans and Braden Shielding and planned on working two more years and then retiring. Davis was an Ohio State fan and also liked Mt. Union football.

David is survived by his son Jonathan Moss of Oklahoma, his mother Donna of Sebring, brothers Bill of Sebring, Mike of North Benton, relatives, friends, co-workers, his favorite aunt Patty Bowen of California, his ex-wife Kris Moss McKee and his dog Winston.

Besides his father who passed away in 1979 he was also proceeded in death by his sister Beth in 2007 and his dog Woody.

No services will be held at this time.

