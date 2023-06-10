SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. “Pet Owner” Crawford; 65, of Salem passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Salem North surrounded by family following complications of surgery.

David was born on September 17, 1957 to the late Curtiss F. and Myrna (Boren) Crawford.

David was a graduate of Black Hawk High School in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was a retired truck driver.

David had a passion for animals and adored his fur babies. He had an english ppringer spaniel, named Tuesday and three adopted cats, named Scout, Gypsie and Sparks.

David had an ability to make everyone he encountered remember him. They remembered him for his storytelling of unbelievable yet true stories.

Besides his mother, David is survived by his wife, Stacie (Crouse) Crawford of 32 years; a brother Craig (Mary) Crawford of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Jim Hall of Salem; sisters, Marilee (Gary) Tate of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Cynthia (John) Erbentraut of Monks Corner, South Carolina and Debby Fencil of Darlington, Pennslyvania; children, Cody and Caleb Crawford of Salem, DJ (Marianne) Thompson of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Jennifer (Justin) Zimmerman and Megan (Shane) Thompson of Defiance, Ohio. He also leaves numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews that he truly cherished.

Besides his father, David was preceded in death by a son-in-law, James Wilson; sisters-in-law Amy Hall and Leslie Crouse and brothers-in-law, Kurt Fencil and Michael Crouse.

No services will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

