RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darhl Carver of Ravenna, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

He was born January 17, 1939.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Carver Place

10775 North Johnson Road, North Benton, OH 44449.

