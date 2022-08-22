DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Louis Shenk, 85, of Diamond, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2022 at his home.

Daniel was born on March 24, 1937 in Garfield Heights to the late Homer and Ruth (Seither) Shenk.

After graduating from Garfield Heights High School, Daniel obtained a Bachelors Degree in Education from Kent State University and worked for Akron City Schools as a Skilled Craftsman in Industrial Arts.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959.

Daniel enjoyed to be outdoors, farming, hunting and archery.

Daniel is survived by his wife Joan (Wallace) Shenk; a son, Jayson Shenk and a brother, David (Charlotte) Shenk.

Besides his parents Daniel was preceded in death by a younger brother, Ralph Shenk.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

