Daniel Allen Crawford, Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Allen Crawford, 64, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away naturally on November 2, 2020.

Dan was born on August 16, 1956 to Dwain and Irene Crawford in Salem, Ohio.

After graduating from Western Reserve High School in Berlin Center, Ohio in 1974, Dan served and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army from 1977 to 1981.

In the years which followed, he diversified his skills in the trades establishing himself as a master craftsman. In the later years, Dan served as a Shipping & Receiving Associate as a long time employee of East Manufacturing in Randolph, Ohio.

Dan never shied away from lending a helping hand bringing him close to many people; fondly remembered by family, friends, coworkers and neighbors alike. An avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, his life motto of “work hard, play hard,” joined in affection both his passion and resolve in enjoying life to the fullest.

He is survived by his son Daniel and his wife Celeste, step-daughter Susanne and her husband Robbie. He was also survived by his brothers Scott, Brent and George and his sister Jeanette.

Dan was proceeded in death by his mother, father, and his step-father Marty Feeney.

If Dan touched your life in any way, we would request that you pay forward his kindness twofold – Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org/donate).

A celebration of Dan’s life will be scheduled for Spring or Summer of 2021. The family encourages everyone to share their stories and memories of Dan here.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service

