Dale Ward, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Ward, 62, of Alliance, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at McCrea Manor.

Dale was born on November 3, 1958, to Robert and Janice (Welch) Ward.

Dale enjoyed attending swap meets, fishing, traveling and old cars.

Robert is survived by his mother, Janet (Welch) Ward; a brother, David Ward of Beloit and two sisters, Janet Courtney of Alliance and Valerie Ward of Beloit.

Besides his father, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Ward and a dear friend, Betty Vernon.

Per Dale’s request, no services will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio 330-938-2526.

