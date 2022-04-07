NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Kaurich, 64, of North Benton passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home.

Dale was born on September 4, 1957 to Jack A. and Sonya (Tawrosza) Kaurich.

Dale worked for Sekley and was full time farmer.

Dale enjoyed fishing with his son Jack and was a devoted caretaker for his mom.



Dale is survived by his mom Sonya; a son Jack (Kasey Diffenbacher) Kaurich and his devoted friends Nate and Shawn.

Besides his father Dale was preceded in death by his twin brother David T Kaurich and a sister Karen Myers.



Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

