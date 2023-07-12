SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale K. Copeland, 49 of Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio the son of the late William R. and Sally A. (McFee) Copeland.

He worked as a welder at Scotty’s Lift Truck Service.

Dale was a man of many interests and enjoyed playing all kinds of games. He could always be found making things, either fabricating them or making them out of wood, he especially enjoyed repairing things that could help other people especially those in need and he always did his best to provide them free of charge.

Survivors include his siblings; Dianna L. Jackson, Terrence L. Copeland, Lori Terrill, a half sister Sherry Fisher, five nieces and nephews; Chad Copeland, Amanda L. Hudson, Kacey Copeland, Kaine Copeland, Kinsey Kaiser, 10 great-nieces and nephews and a sister in law Carolyn Copeland.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey A. Copeland in 2009 and a niece Stacey Copeland in 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

