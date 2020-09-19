Cynthia L (Betz) Burrier, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Cynthia L. (Betz) Burrier, 69, of Alliance passed away at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Cynthia was born on September 30, 1950 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Donald and Ruth (Ward) Betz, Sr.

Cynthia worked as a nurses aid for many years and then retired from Perkins Restaurant.

In her free time she enjoyed crocheting afghans, donating them to veterans and giving them to family and friends, and she was an avid bingo player.



Cynthia is survived by her children, Brenda Kale, Brian Shaw and Bruce Lemasters; a son-in-law, Greg Kale; siblings, Donald Betz, Jr., Donna Jean Shreffler, Sandra Meredith and Chris Sams.

Besides her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Burrier; two brothers, Kenneth and Samuel Betz.



Per Cynthia’s request no services will take place and a private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio. You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia L (Betz) Burrier, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: