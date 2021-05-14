Clinton G. Conrad, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton G. Conrad, Jr., 65 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Clinton was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 6, 1955 the son of the late Clinton G. and Gwendolyn (Canfield) Conrad, Sr.

He was a 1973 graduate of South Range High School and worked for SanCap.

Clinton enjoyed traveling and listening to music, especially with his family. He will also be remembered for his strong work ethic.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy (Hartman) Conrad whom he married on July 31, 1975 in North Georgetown, Ohio; a daughter, Angela (William) Ruess and a granddaughter, Alexis Ruess. He is also survived by two brothers, John Conrad and Eddie Conrad, as well as a brother-in-law.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring. A gathering of family and friends will take place the two hours prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Clinton’s honor to either “Toys for Tots” or “Boys Town”.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clinton Glen Conrad, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.