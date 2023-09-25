DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Kerr, 82, our beloved Father and Husband passed away on September 23, 2023. peacefully in his sleep,

Kenneth as most family new him was the son of Clifford and Elma Kerr born in 1941 in Damascus, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Goshen High School and was part owner of Kerr and Kerr Welding and retired from B and W Tube.



Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years Garrie (Dalton ) Kerr whom he married in November of 1964, sons Neil (Mary)Kerr of Florida, Michael (Kim) Kerr Ohio, Shannon (John) Kerr Hastings, Ohio, Daniel (Kelly) Kerr of Georgia, Jonathan Kerr, Ohio and Megan (Tom) Zimmerman, Ohio. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Angla Kerr, Michael Zimmerman, Matthew Kerr, Samuel Kerr, Maddix Zimmerman, his sisters Linda Peterson, Kathleen Hanna and Brother Frank Kerr, besides his parents preceded in death by, a sister Florence Ferguson and brother David Kerr.



A private family service will be held at a later date.

