Cletus R. Workman, Sebring, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cletus R. Workman, 75, of Sebring and formerly of Florida, passed away at his home on Friday, October 6, 2019.

Cletus was born on April 16, 1944, the son of Vernon Wayt and Kathleen (Rouse) Wayt.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving as a paratrooper.

He lived in Florida for over 40 years, while there, he worked at Orlando Harley-Davidson and an Orlando Mercury Dealership.

Cletus loved to be outdoors, especially riding his Harley-Davidson. He also enjoyed classic cars. He was an avid race fan, traveling to various races with his son and daughter.

“Butch,” will be remembered as a loving son, father, brother and uncle.

He will be dearly missed by his family, which includes his mother, Kathleen (Glenn) Wayt of Beloit; his son, JR Workman of Florida and a daughter, Debbie of Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Boatright of Florida; a brother, Daniel Eells of Sebring and two nieces, Julie Pratt of Sebring and Lorie Troxel of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Per his request, a private service will be held.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.