Christina Dailey, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Dailey, 89, of Alliance passed away at Summa Akron Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Christina was born on December 25, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona to the late Mack and Nora (Skinner) Farnetti.

For many years Christina worked as a waitress and for the Salvation Army.

In her free time she enjoyed going to garage sales, eating out and was an award winning ballroom dancer. She spent a lot of time with her favorite car, her Mercedes Benz. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Christina is survived by children, Jack (Shirley) Dailey, Jr. and Lynn (John) Thewes; grandchildren, Mikey Thewes, Jackie (Amber) Dailey, Tiff (Dale) Mitchell, Zach (Kennidi) Dailey, Tony (Kylie) Dailey, Nickey (Rebekka) Dailey, Spencer (Alli) Dailey, Duck (Justin) Dailey, Levi Dailey, BaeBae Dailey, Sam (Danny) Corrigan, EJ Flynn and Kach (David) Paradise; great-grandchildren, Ray Ray, Frog, Meals, Kayson, Bell Bell, Jose, Bubble Butt, Kenny and Lan Man.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Dailey, Sr. who she married August 19, 1945 and died on March 31, 1979.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Lemons officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH 330-938-2526.



