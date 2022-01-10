ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Dague, 81, of Alliance passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Charles was born in Alliance on April 4, 1940 the son of the late Allen and Catherine (Salsbury) Dague.

He worked as a plasterer for many years and was the former owner of the Coral Inn until his retirement.

Charles was a member of the Alliance Elks, the William Penn Club and Eagles. In his spare time he liked to go golfing and watching old westerns on the television.



Survivors include his partner for over 40 years, Vera Grimes; his children, Daniel (Letitia) Dague and Danette (Matt) Barnhouse and grandchildren, Tristan Barnhouse and Gabriel Barnhouse.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Doreen (George) Pinter.



Services include cremation.

Donations can be made in Charles’ honor to the Alliance Elks Lodge, 606 Glamorgan Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

