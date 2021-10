YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A man who was arrested by city police after he was found passed out in a car with a gun and drugs pleaded guilty to a firearm charge Friday in federal court.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 11 for Montrell Gilbert, 40, of Miami Avenue, who pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.