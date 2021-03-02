Charles “Chuck” Kale, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Kale 66 of Salem passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Salem regional Medical Center.

Chuck was born in Salem on September 9, 1954 the son of the late Henry and Gloria (Krepps) Kale.

Chuck was a jack of all trades and was interested in many things but he will be remembered for working at Eljer, R & M Fluid Power and Slagles Eggs. He was an avid collector of Di-cast products but especially Hot Wheels.



Survivors include his four children; Bethany (Robert) Perkins, Krista Kale, Josh Kale and Anthony Ardeno. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Jacob Bainbridge, Noah Perkins, Trae Perkins, Trevor Perkins, Vincent Mendez, Oliver Mendez and three siblings; Tom (Mindy) Kale, Dwain (Susan) Kale, Becky (Sam) Geisel and his friend and companion Linda Smith.



Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem. (330) 337-6363.

