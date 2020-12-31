Charles A. Corbett, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Corbett, Jr. 71 of Salem passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Chuck was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 1949 the son of the late Charles A. and Mary Elizabeth Corbett Sr.

He was a graduate of Salem High School and was the owner operator of Americor Taxi, as well as many other endeavors.

Chuck enjoyed going to the beach, swimming and camping especially with his family. He felt his greatest accomplishment was his family and spending as much time with them as possible.



Survivors include his six children; Shane Charles Corbett, Sean (Kaylee Fitzpatrick) Corbett, Brandon (Courtney Olexa) Corbett, Alexis Shiver, Austin Corbett, Hailey Corbett and three grandchildren; Carter, Koda and Natalie.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Salem.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Salem. The service will be broadcast virtually for those unable to attend (please watch via the funeral home website; the video will be posted below Chuck’s obituary link).

The family asks that proper social distancing and face coverings be used if possible.

