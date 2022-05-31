SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine J. (Hoover) Noble age 64 passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022 after a five year battle of cancer.

Cathy was born on April 21, 1958.

Cathy will be remembered for her drive to always fight for what she thought was right, her passion to help others and the countless donation that she made to people in need no matter if it was her last penny.

Cathy’s passion to work hard started early on her parent’s farm working with her father was her favorite memories bailing hay, milking the cows, planting the garden or working hard at eating the Christmas cookies that her mom made and put in the freezer.

Cathy loved to go to the casino and to the fair with her family and friends and sit by the fire and shoot the shit. Every August, you would find her at the Randolph County fair betting on the draft horses. But the thing she loved the most was being a grandmother (Mama). I know Cathy is enjoying life with her dad and her grandson eating butter pecan ice cream and is no longer in pain. Cathy always made it known of how proud she was of her children

Cathy will be missed by her family and friends. Cathy is survived by her three children Mike (Carla) Hoover, Bob Noble and Stephanie Noble; three grandchildren, Zack, Tricia, Aliyah and two great- grandchildren, Jacob and Reagan.

She is also survived by her mother Linda Hoover; brother, Tim (BJ) Hoover and sister, Debbie Namoske.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Robert Benton Hoover and her grandson, Benton Michael.

Cathy has requested no services and we will keep that wish and have a celebration of life for her on June 4th, please reach out to her family for details.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

