SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn E. (Gauding) Hart, 67, of Salem passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Carolyn was born on December 31, 1954 in Salem, Ohio to the late Donald and Martha (Gromley) Gauding.

Carolyn worked at Salem Regional Medical Center as a medical secretary for more than 30 years, until her retirement.

Carolyn was a member of Highland Christian Church.

She enjoyed family trips to Amish Country, walking and visiting Guilford Lake. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Carolyn shared her love of cooking and baking with her daughter, Kari, family and friends. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and infectious laugh.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kari Hart; two brothers, Scott (Debbie) Gauding and Fred (Brenda) Gauding; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Blaine and Diana (Stephen) Elkins, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gauding.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Carolyn will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460 with Pastor Stephen Elkins and Matthew Elkins. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A live stream of the service will be available on Tuesday by visiting www.brownfhonline.com and visit Carolyn’s obituary and at the bottom of the page follow the Live Event link.

Interment will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert Bycroft School and workshop in Carolyn’s name, 35947 State Route 172, Lisbon, OH 44432.

