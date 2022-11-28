ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Bailey, 87 passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Aultman Hospital, after a brief Illness.

Carolyn was born in Canfield Ohio on June 4th 1935 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver.

She spent most of her life in the Alliance/Sebring area.

Carolyn spent most of her time and energy on her greatest legacy, her family. She had nine children, 29 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was an encourager, spending a lot of time communicating and encouraging her family through her “many” social media accounts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ron (2014); her son, Jerry (2016); her grandson, Jordan (2008); her brothers, Harold, Bob, Ralph and Jim Salsgiver and her sister, Linda Slimmer.

She is survived by her brothers, Ray, Jack and George Salsgiver and her sister, Sandra Sanetrik.

Carolyn retired from Sparkle Markets in Alliance. Carolyn loved people and was a giver.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her name. Carloyn’s favorite charities were Sylvania Hills Baptist Church (Sylvania Hills Pa.) Wounded Warrior Project, St Judes Hospital, Local Police charities.



Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home

126 W Vermont Ave, Sebring Ohio 44672. Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with her sons, Derrick Bailey and Rev Michael Bailey officiating.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Carolyn’s service will be live streamed on the funeral home website and friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Irene (Salsgiver) Bailey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.