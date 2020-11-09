Caroline Eva Haupt, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline E. Haupt, 88 of Beloit passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Caroline was born on November 19, 1931 the daughter of the late Glenn and Edith (James) Burkey.

She was a graduate of Sebring Local Schools.

Caroline was a member of the Sebring Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, she was also a member of Eastern Star.

Caroline and her late husband Billie could be found volunteering in many organizations in the Sebring and Beloit areas. They enjoyed traveling with their family on fishing trips to Canada where they had so many cherished memories on their trip there as well as going on motorcycle trips with their friends, however, most important was spending time with their children and grandchildren.



Caroline is survived by her children, Ronald (Marylee) Haupt and Jeffrey Haupt. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tasha (Jonathan) Bloor, Shawn (Jen) Greenawalt, Allyson (Sean) Edie, Brooke (Mike) Vasquez, Carley Haupt and Eric (Tiffany) Haupt; ten great-grandchildren, Riley Bloor, Addi Bloor, Carter Haupt, Ethan Haupt, LeeAnn Haupt, Brooklyn Horner, Owen Horner, Cali Call, Oaklie Vasquez and Olive Vasquez; her sister, Nancy Anderson; son-in-law, Doug Greenawalt; several half-brothers and sisters; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Billie D. Haupt who passed away on April 28, 2016; a son, Lewie Haupt; a daughter, Bonnie Greenawalt; a sister, Margret Hartzell and brothers, Melvin Burkey and Ben Burkey.



A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.; the family may not be present.

A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 12 at the Sebring Presbyterian Church with Rev. Martin Radcliff officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Caroline’s Honor to Sebring Presbyterian Church, 525 North 16th Street, Sebring, OH 44672 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Caroline Eva (Burkey) Haupt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: