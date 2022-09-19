SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer.

Carol graduated in 1962 from Garrison High School with honors.

She worked a variety of jobs as waitress, teachers aide, bookkeeper for Boeing and volunteered for 12 years with R.S.V.P. getting free medicine for people. Her last but best job was as a florist at the Village Greenery for her good friend, Becky.



She is survived by her husband and best friend, Allan of 60 years; children, Christi (Shawn) Bates and Amy Andrews and beloved grandchildren, Christina and Grace Andrews and Mitch and Ty Bates. They were her greatest blessing and named her “Cupcake” because she was easy, as every grandmother should be! Also her sister, Florence Riesgraf of Crystal, Minnesota survives, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews who were so close to her heart. Carol loved the sisters of her Heart and classmates of 1962, who after all these years remain close and love and support each other. Also her special church friend, Logan, for his hugs and smiles.



Carol’s mother raised three girls with love and hope after Emil passed away at age 39. Molly always had a good work ethic and sense of humor. She fed so many people we teased her about feeding the fishes and loaves. She hopes somehow she carried on her tradition. It’s always easy to make two gallons of soup instead of one to share!



A Memorial Service celebrating Carol's life will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating.

