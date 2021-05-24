Carol Anne Seruch, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Anne (Monter) Seruch, 66, of Beloit passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on December 9, 1954 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Auston “Gus” and Catherine (Thompson) Monter.

Carol worked as an administrative assistant at Robertson’s Heating for 26 years.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and AAOP.

Carol married the love of her life Frank Seruch on December 9, 1989.

She loved to go to the beach, Mountaineer, enjoyed to crochet and above all, Carol enjoyed to spend time with her family and friends.



Carol is survived by her husband, Frank; children, Michael (Theresa) Seruch of Sebring, Stefani (Brian) Waseman of Beloit and Tiffany Seruch of Cleveland; grandchildren, Adam Brown, Dante Seruch and Donovan Seruch; sister-in-law, Connie McFeely and Christina Becket Seruch; brother, Rick Monter and a sister, Mary Kay Lerma. Carol is also survived by her best friend, Carol King; her granddog, Chica and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Carol was preceded in death by brothers, Jim Monter and Rollin Monter and a granddaughter, Emily Waseman.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at St. Joe Cemetery, Alliance, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Carol’s honor to the Emily Waseman Foundation, 126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672 or St. Baldrick’s Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Avenue, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 61016.

