Carol Ann Worlow, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Worlow 78, of Sebring passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born in Canton, Ohio on June 28, 1941 the daughter of the late Richard and Maxine (Hartman) Nidy.

She worked as a bookkeeper and travel agent.

She attended Damascus Friends Church and was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Carol enjoyed to travel and spending time with her family; especially attending and supporting her grandson and the Mahoning County 4H.

Survivors include her children, Laura Worlow of Alliance and Cynthia (Tim) Moore of Beloit; her two grandchildren; Vanessa Delgado and Tim Moore and four great-grandchildren, Kole, Kaylee, Kaden and Kaleb Delgado. She is also survived by her siblings, Keith (Chris) of Uniontown and Russell of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Nidy, Donna Erisey and Nancy Collier.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor Steve Lowe officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Beechwood Cemetery in Alliance.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s memory to the Mahoning County Youth Agricultural Association, 12014 Berlin Station Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann (Nidy) Worlow, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.