ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann (DeWitt) Bryant, 80, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at her home.

Carol was born on May 21, 1942 in Marion, Ohio to the late Paul and Joanna (McArthur) DeWitt.

Carol graduated high school and worked for Country Kitchen for over 20 years.

She loved her family especially her grandchildren.



Carol is survived by three children, Charnell, Cheryl and Theresa; a sister, Paulette of Marion, Ohio and half-daughter, Betty Hons; ten stepbrothers and sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ayers Bryant and two children, Benjamin W. Haubert and Robert Burchfield.



A private funeral service will be held.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

