SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, 86 of Salem, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and every ones MeMa, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Carol was born in Sebring, Ohio on May 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ann (Bugara) Ritter.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed all types of puzzles and games, bird watching, playing cards and cooking especially when any of these included her family and friends.



Survivors include her children, Lorraine K. Morris of Douglasville, Georgia, Vickie (Joe) Carman of Salem, Chris (Kim) Eells of Conyers, Georgia and Brian (Tracey) Eells of Jackson, Georgia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Wilson of Sebring, Gayle (Les) Kent of Alliance and Bill (Charlotte) Ritter of Canton.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Eells whom she married on July 24, 1954 and died in December of 1976.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

